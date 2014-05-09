May 9 Speculators' net bearish bets on U.S. 10-year Treasury note futures rose in the latest week, according to Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday. The amount of speculators' bearish, or short, positions in 10-year Treasury futures exceeded bullish, or long, positions by 129,409 contracts on May 6, according to the CFTC's latest Commitments of Traders data. A week earlier, speculators held 114,425 net short positions in 10-year T-note futures . Below is a table of the speculative positions in Treasury futures on the Chicago Board of Trade in the latest week: U.S. 2-year T-notes (Contracts of $200,000) 06May2014 Prior week week Long 200,364 193,466 Short 214,713 220,619 Net -14,349 -27,153 U.S. 5-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 06May2014 Prior week week Long 226,496 251,405 Short 359,778 376,437 Net -133,282 -125,032 U.S. 10-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 06May2014 Prior week week Long 340,698 332,918 Short 470,107 447,343 Net -129,409 -114,425 U.S. T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 06May2014 Prior week week Long 105,001 102,186 Short 69,324 69,977 Net 35,677 32,209 U.S. Ultra T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 06May2014 Prior week week Long 56,194 51,663 Short 47,956 48,310 Net 8,238 3,353 (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chris Reese)