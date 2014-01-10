Jan 10 Speculators' net bearish bets on U.S.
10-year Treasury note futures fell in advance of this week's
longer-dated supply and the December jobs report, according to
Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday.
The amount of speculators' bearish, or short, positions in
10-year Treasury futures exceeded bullish, or long, positions by
128,045 contracts on Jan. 7, according to the CFTC's latest
Commitments of Traders data.
A week earlier, speculators held 173,674 net short positions
in 10-year T-note futures.
The U.S. Treasury sold $64 billion of coupon-bearing supply
this week including $21 billion in 10-year notes on Wednesday
and $30 billion in 30-year bonds on Thursday.
The Labor Department said on Friday U.S. monthly job growth
slowed to a three-year low in December at 74,000, which was well
below the 196,000 increase forecast by analysts polled by
Reuters.