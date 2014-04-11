April 11 Speculators' net bearish bets on U.S. 10-year Treasury note futures rose to their highest since December prior to the release of the minutes of the Federal Reserve's March 18-19 policy meeting on Wednesday, according to Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday. The amount of speculators' bearish, or short, positions in 10-year Treasury futures exceeded bullish, or long, positions by 155,174 contracts on April 8, according to the CFTC's latest Commitments of Traders data. A week earlier, speculators held 68,776 net short positions in 10-year T-note futures. The latest speculative net short positions in 10-year T-notes were the most since 173,674 set on Dec 31. Below is a table of the speculative positions in Treasury futures on the Chicago Board of Trade in the latest week: U.S. 2-year T-notes (Contracts of $200,000) 08Apr2014 Prior week week Long 151,313 170,913 Short 239,406 219,417 Net -88,093 -48,504 U.S. 5-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 08Apr2014 Prior week week Long 248,021 254,382 Short 377,006 392,549 Net -128,985 -138,167 U.S. 10-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 08Apr2014 Prior week week Long 327,159 346,901 Short 482,333 415,677 Net -155,174 -68,776 U.S. T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 08Apr2014 Prior week week Long 80,524 89,160 Short 67,737 85,402 Net 12,787 3,758 U.S. Ultra T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 08Apr2014 Prior week week Long 47,958 48,792 Short 56,983 54,158 Net -9,025 -5,366 (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by James Dalgleish)