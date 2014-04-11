April 11 Speculators' net bearish bets on U.S.
10-year Treasury note futures rose to their highest since
December prior to the release of the minutes of the Federal
Reserve's March 18-19 policy meeting on Wednesday, according to
Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday.
The amount of speculators' bearish, or short, positions in
10-year Treasury futures exceeded bullish, or long, positions by
155,174 contracts on April 8, according to the CFTC's latest
Commitments of Traders data.
A week earlier, speculators held 68,776 net short positions
in 10-year T-note futures.
The latest speculative net short positions in 10-year
T-notes were the most since 173,674 set on Dec 31.
Below is a table of the speculative positions in Treasury
futures on the Chicago Board of Trade in the latest week:
U.S. 2-year T-notes (Contracts of $200,000)
08Apr2014 Prior week
week
Long 151,313 170,913
Short 239,406 219,417
Net -88,093 -48,504
U.S. 5-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000)
08Apr2014 Prior week
week
Long 248,021 254,382
Short 377,006 392,549
Net -128,985 -138,167
U.S. 10-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000)
08Apr2014 Prior week
week
Long 327,159 346,901
Short 482,333 415,677
Net -155,174 -68,776
U.S. T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000)
08Apr2014 Prior week
week
Long 80,524 89,160
Short 67,737 85,402
Net 12,787 3,758
U.S. Ultra T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000)
08Apr2014 Prior week
week
Long 47,958 48,792
Short 56,983 54,158
Net -9,025 -5,366
(Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by James Dalgleish)