March 21 Speculators' net bearish bets on U.S.
10-year Treasury note futures fell for the first time in three
weeks, according to Commodity Futures Trading Commission data
released on Friday.
The amount of speculators' bearish, or short, positions in
10-year Treasury futures exceeded bullish, or long, positions by
55,014 contracts on March 18, according to the CFTC's latest
Commitments of Traders data.
A week earlier, speculators held 118,210 net short positions
in 10-year T-note futures.
Below is a table of the speculative positions in Treasury
futures on the Chicago Board of Trade in the latest week:
U.S. 2-year T-notes (Contracts of $200,000)
18Mar2014 Prior week
week
Long 176,433 179,549
Short 173,296 167,073
Net 3,137 12,476
U.S. 5-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000)
18Mar2014 Prior week
week
Long 227,085 221,540
Short 316,805 335,525
Net -89,720 -113,985
U.S. 10-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000)
18Mar2014 Prior week
week
Long 360,226 301,102
Short 415,240 419,312
Net -55,014 -118,210
U.S. T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000)
18Mar2014 Prior week
week
Long 91,382 76,461
Short 62,435 60,330
Net 28,947 16,131
U.S. Ultra T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000)
18Mar2014 Prior week
week
Long 46,617 43,836
Short 52,920 47,708
Net -6,303 -3,872
(Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by James Dalgleish)