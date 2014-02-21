Feb 21 Speculators' net bearish bets on U.S.
10-year Treasury note futures fell in the latest week,
according to Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released
on Friday.
The amount of speculators' bearish, or short, positions in
10-year Treasury futures exceeded bullish, or long, positions by
57,144 contracts on Feb. 18, according to the CFTC's latest
Commitments of Traders data.
A week earlier, speculators held 142,533 net short positions
in 10-year T-note futures.
Below is a table of the speculative positions in Treasury
futures on the Chicago Board of Trade in the latest week:
U.S. 2-year T-notes (Contracts of $200,000)
18Feb2014 Prior week
week
Long 174,779 177,497
Short 175,439 154,213
Net -660 23,284
U.S. 5-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000)
18Feb2014 Prior week
week
Long 266,598 216,305
Short 360,148 354,172
Net -93,550 -137,867
U.S. 10-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000)
18Feb2014 Prior week
week
Long 380,817 322,845
Short 437,961 465,378
Net -57,144 -142,533
U.S. T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000)
18Feb2014 Prior week
week
Long 94,966 115,141
Short 45,888 69,027
Net 49,078 46,114
U.S. Ultra T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000)
18Feb2014 Prior week
week
Long 45,210 45,769
Short 59,606 58,834
Net -14,396 -13,065