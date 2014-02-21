Feb 21 Speculators' net bearish bets on U.S. 10-year Treasury note futures fell in the latest week, according to Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday. The amount of speculators' bearish, or short, positions in 10-year Treasury futures exceeded bullish, or long, positions by 57,144 contracts on Feb. 18, according to the CFTC's latest Commitments of Traders data. A week earlier, speculators held 142,533 net short positions in 10-year T-note futures. Below is a table of the speculative positions in Treasury futures on the Chicago Board of Trade in the latest week: U.S. 2-year T-notes (Contracts of $200,000) 18Feb2014 Prior week week Long 174,779 177,497 Short 175,439 154,213 Net -660 23,284 U.S. 5-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 18Feb2014 Prior week week Long 266,598 216,305 Short 360,148 354,172 Net -93,550 -137,867 U.S. 10-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 18Feb2014 Prior week week Long 380,817 322,845 Short 437,961 465,378 Net -57,144 -142,533 U.S. T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 18Feb2014 Prior week week Long 94,966 115,141 Short 45,888 69,027 Net 49,078 46,114 U.S. Ultra T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 18Feb2014 Prior week week Long 45,210 45,769 Short 59,606 58,834 Net -14,396 -13,065