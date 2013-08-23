Aug 23 Speculators reduced bearish bets on U.S.
10-year Treasury note futures in the latest week before the
Federal Reserve released the minutes of its July policy meeting,
according to Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released
on Friday.
The amount of bearish, or short, positions in 10-year
Treasury futures from speculators exceeded bullish, or long,
positions by 41,592 contracts on Aug. 20, according to the
CFTC's latest Commitments of Traders data.
A week ago, speculators held 66,432 net short positions in
10-year T-note futures, which was the highest weekly
reading of net speculative shorts in 10-year Treasury note
futures since late July 2012.