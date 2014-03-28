March 28 - Speculators' net bearish bets on U.S.
10-year Treasury note futures rose in the latest week even as
overall demand for longer-dated U.S. government debt grew,
according to Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released
on Friday.
The amount of speculators' bearish, or short, positions in
10-year Treasury futures exceeded bullish, or long, positions by
61,765 contracts on March 25, according to the CFTC's latest
Commitments of Traders data.
A week earlier, speculators held 55,014 net short positions
in 10-year T-note futures.
Below is a table of the speculative positions in Treasury
futures on the Chicago Board of Trade in the latest week:
U.S. 2-year T-notes (Contracts of $200,000)
25Mar2014 Prior week
week
Long 178,226 176,433
Short 183,820 173,296
Net -5,594 3,137
U.S. 5-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000)
25Mar2014 Prior week
week
Long 241,334 227,085
Short 413,453 316,805
Net -172,119 -89,720
U.S. 10-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000)
25Mar2014 Prior week
week
Long 333,722 360,226
Short 395,487 415,240
Net -61,765 -55,014
U.S. T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000)
25Mar2014 Prior week
week
Long 82,110 91,382
Short 71,560 62,435
Net 10,550 28,947
U.S. Ultra T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000)
25Mar2014 Prior week
week
Long 47,991 46,617
Short 60,330 52,920
Net -12,339 -6,303
(Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by James Dalgleish)