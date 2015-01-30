Jan 30 Speculators' net bearish bets on U.S.
10-year Treasury note futures fell for a fourth straight week to
their lowest level since late November, according to Commodity
Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday.
Speculators further exited their bets that bond prices will
fall on worries about a weakening global economy and jitters
whether Greece might exit the euro zone bloc.
Greece's new government, which was formed after last
Sunday's election, is seeking looser terms on its
240-billion-euro bailout.
The amount of speculators' bearish, or short, positions in
10-year Treasury futures exceeded bullish, or long, positions by
107,892 contracts on Jan. 27, according to the CFTC's latest
Commitments of Traders data.
A week earlier, speculators held 145,598 net short positions
in 10-year T-note futures.
On Friday, CBOT U.S. 10-year Treasury note futures
rose to contract highs, while the yield on 10-year cash Treasury
notes fell to its lowest level since May 2013.
Below is a table of the speculative positions in Treasury
futures on the Chicago Board of Trade and in Eurodollar futures
on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange in the latest week:
U.S. 2-year T-notes (Contracts of $200,000)
27Jan2015 Prior week
week
Long 333,732 296,851
Short 293,312 303,865
Net 40,420 -7,014
U.S. 5-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000)
27Jan2015 Prior week
week
Long 323,306 346,136
Short 337,835 322,243
Net -14,529 23,893
U.S. 10-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000)
27Jan2015 Prior week
week
Long 346,739 376,312
Short 454,631 521,910
Net -107,892 -145,598
U.S. T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000)
27Jan2015 Prior week
week
Long 92,521 100,875
Short 102,626 106,307
Net -10,105 -5,432
U.S. Ultra T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000)
27Jan2015 Prior week
week
Long 57,260 58,964
Short 72,237 73,651
Net -14,977 -14,687
Eurodollar (Contracts of $1,000,000)
27Jan2015 Prior week
week
Long 1,777,219 1,706,023
Short 1,595,514 1,509,612
Net 181,705 196,411
(Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)