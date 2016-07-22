* Spec 10-year T-note net longs fall from over 3-year high
* Speculative T-bond net longs retreat from record high
July 22 Speculators' net bullish bets on U.S.
10-year Treasury note futures fell from their highest in over
three years as safe-haven demand for bonds abated on reduced
worries about the global economy, according to Commodity Futures
Trading Commission data released on Friday.
The amount of speculators' bullish, or long, positions in
10-year Treasury futures exceeded bearish, or short, positions
by 109,371 contracts on July 19, according to the CFTC's latest
Commitments of Traders data.
A week earlier, speculators held 131,361 net long positions
in 10-year T-note futures, which was their highest
since April 2013.
On Thursday, the yield on 10-year Treasury notes
touched 1.628 percent, its highest level since June 24, the day
after Britain voted to exit the European Union, known as Brexit.
Fears about the repercussions from Brexit on the global
economy spurred a global scramble for U.S. Treasuries and other
low-risk government debt, sending their yields to record lows.
By investor class, dealers pared their net shorts in 10-year
T-notes to 2,027 contracts from 12,159 the previous week, while
asset managers scaled back their net shorts to 132,898 from
180,492 a week earlier.
Leveraged funds turned net short on 10-year T-notes at
10,385 contracts from a net long of 26,130 the previous week.
Among other bond contracts, speculative net longs in the
30-year Treasury bond futures fell from a record high of 103,854
to 91,797.
Below is a table of the speculative positions in Treasury
futures on the Chicago Board of Trade and in Eurodollar futures
on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange in the latest week:
U.S. 2-year T-notes (Contracts of $200,000)
19 Jul 2016 Prior week
week
Long 246,578 268,046
Short 236,070 229,768
Net 10,508 38,278
U.S. 5-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000)
19 Jul 2016 Prior week
week
Long 409,779 444,600
Short 558,792 568,877
Net -149,013 -124,277
U.S. 10-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000)
19 Jul 2016 Prior week
week
Long 592,566 647,593
Short 483,195 516,232
Net 109,371 131,361
U.S. T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000)
19 Jul 2016 Prior week
week
Long 174,488 181,633
Short 82,691 77,779
Net 91,797 103,854
U.S. Ultra T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000)
19 Jul 2016 Prior week
week
Long 69,020 59,078
Short 139,056 136,639
Net -70,036 -77,561
Eurodollar (Contracts of $1,000,000)
19 Jul 2016 Prior week
week
Long 1,313,341 1,400,489
Short 1,827,568 1,707,983
Net -514,227 -307,494
Fed funds
19 Jul 2016 Prior week
week
Long 44,473 59,876
Short 97,561 80,961
Net -53,088 -21,085
(Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)