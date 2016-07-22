* Spec 10-year T-note net longs fall from over 3-year high * Speculative T-bond net longs retreat from record high (Recasts; adds background) July 22 Speculators' net bullish bets on U.S. 10-year Treasury note futures fell from their highest in over three years as safe-haven demand for bonds abated on reduced worries about the global economy, according to Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday. The amount of speculators' bullish, or long, positions in 10-year Treasury futures exceeded bearish, or short, positions by 109,371 contracts on July 19, according to the CFTC's latest Commitments of Traders data. A week earlier, speculators held 131,361 net long positions in 10-year T-note futures, which was their highest since April 2013. On Thursday, the yield on 10-year Treasury notes touched 1.628 percent, its highest level since June 24, the day after Britain voted to exit the European Union, known as Brexit. Fears about the repercussions from Brexit on the global economy spurred a global scramble for U.S. Treasuries and other low-risk government debt, sending their yields to record lows. By investor class, dealers pared their net shorts in 10-year T-notes to 2,027 contracts from 12,159 the previous week, while asset managers scaled back their net shorts to 132,898 from 180,492 a week earlier. Leveraged funds turned net short on 10-year T-notes at 10,385 contracts from a net long of 26,130 the previous week. Among other bond contracts, speculative net longs in the 30-year Treasury bond futures fell from a record high of 103,854 to 91,797. Below is a table of the speculative positions in Treasury futures on the Chicago Board of Trade and in Eurodollar futures on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange in the latest week: U.S. 2-year T-notes (Contracts of $200,000) 19 Jul 2016 Prior week week Long 246,578 268,046 Short 236,070 229,768 Net 10,508 38,278 U.S. 5-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 19 Jul 2016 Prior week week Long 409,779 444,600 Short 558,792 568,877 Net -149,013 -124,277 U.S. 10-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 19 Jul 2016 Prior week week Long 592,566 647,593 Short 483,195 516,232 Net 109,371 131,361 U.S. T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 19 Jul 2016 Prior week week Long 174,488 181,633 Short 82,691 77,779 Net 91,797 103,854 U.S. Ultra T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 19 Jul 2016 Prior week week Long 69,020 59,078 Short 139,056 136,639 Net -70,036 -77,561 Eurodollar (Contracts of $1,000,000) 19 Jul 2016 Prior week week Long 1,313,341 1,400,489 Short 1,827,568 1,707,983 Net -514,227 -307,494 Fed funds 19 Jul 2016 Prior week week Long 44,473 59,876 Short 97,561 80,961 Net -53,088 -21,085 (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)