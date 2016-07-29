(Adds details on latest data)
July 29 Speculators' net bullish bets on U.S.
10-year Treasury note futures rose this week, ahead of the
Federal Reserve's latest policy statement, to the highest since
late 2012, according to Commodity Futures Trading Commission
data released on Friday.
The amount of speculators' bullish, or long, positions in
10-year Treasury futures exceeded bearish, or short, positions
by 185,521 contracts on July 26, according to the CFTC's latest
Commitments of Traders data.
This was the most speculative net longs in 10-year T-note
futures since 202,691 on Dec. 4, 2012.
A week earlier, speculators held 109,371 net long positions
in 10-year T-note futures.
On Wednesday, the U.S. central bank acknowledged near-term
risks to the U.S. economy have abated, in a statement following
a two-day meeting where they left short-term interest rates
unchanged. Traders who had thought the Fed was open to raise
rates later this year piled into longer-dated Treasuries over
shorter-dated issues in "curve-flattening" trades.
Among other T-note futures, speculators were net short in
two-year T-note futures for the first time in six weeks, while
speculative net shorts in seven-year notes reached their highest
in seven weeks.
Below is a table of the speculative positions in Treasury
futures on the Chicago Board of Trade and in Eurodollar futures
on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange in the latest week:
U.S. 2-year T-notes (Contracts of $200,000)
26 Jul 2016 Prior week
week
Long 257,223 246,578
Short 264,130 236,070
Net -6,907 10,508
U.S. 5-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000)
26 Jul 2016 Prior week
week
Long 367,725 409,779
Short 569,043 558,792
Net -201,318 -149,013
U.S. 10-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000)
26 Jul 2016 Prior week
week
Long 606,471 592,566
Short 420,950 483,195
Net 185,521 109,371
U.S. T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000)
26 Jul 2016 Prior week
week
Long 171,816 174,488
Short 74,377 82,691
Net 97,439 91,797
U.S. Ultra T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000)
26 Jul 2016 Prior week
week
Long 66,455 69,020
Short 144,646 139,056
Net -78,191 -70,036
Eurodollar (Contracts of $1,000,000)
26 Jul 2016 Prior week
week
Long 1,050,631 1,313,341
Short 1,541,557 1,827,568
Net -490,926 -514,227
Fed funds
26 Jul 2016 Prior week
week
Long 52,511 44,473
Short 94,293 97,561
Net -41,782 -53,088
