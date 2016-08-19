(Adds details on latest weekly data)
Aug 19 Speculators' net bullish bets on U.S.
10-year Treasury note futures fell for a third week to their
lowest since early June, according to Commodity Futures Trading
Commission data released on Friday.
The amount of speculators' bullish, or long, positions in
10-year Treasury futures exceeded bearish, or short, positions
by 26,619 contracts on Aug. 16, according to the CFTC's latest
Commitments of Traders data.
The drop in speculative net longs in 10-year T-notes was the
largest since a decline of 100,442 in early April.
A week earlier, speculators held 118,245 net long positions
in 10-year T-note futures.
By investor groups, bond dealers added to their net longs in
10-year T-note futures by 17,723 contracts to 36,373, while
asset managers increased their net shorts in 10-year T-notes by
7,253 to 196,904.
Leveraged funds raised their net shorts in 10-year T-notes
to 23,488 from 20,075 in the previous weeks.
At the same time, speculative net shorts in Eurodollar
futures fell for a second week to 746,253 contracts, which was
the most since early June.
Below is a table of the speculative positions in Treasury
futures on the Chicago Board of Trade and in Eurodollar futures
on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange in the latest week:
U.S. 2-year T-notes (Contracts of $200,000)
16 Aug 2016 Prior week
week
Long 283,085 309,017
Short 221,310 219,064
Net 61,775 89,953
U.S. 5-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000)
16 Aug 2016 Prior week
week
Long 411,814 416,726
Short 610,618 604,497
Net -198,804 -187,771
U.S. 10-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000)
16 Aug 2016 Prior week
week
Long 578,419 616,207
Short 551,800 497,962
Net 26,619 118,245
U.S. T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000)
16 Aug 2016 Prior week
week
Long 151,045 150,003
Short 97,092 91,511
Net 53,953 58,492
U.S. Ultra T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000)
16 Aug 2016 Prior week
week
Long 45,707 44,232
Short 161,863 149,188
Net -116,156 -104,956
Eurodollar (Contracts of $1,000,000)
16 Aug 2016 Prior week
week
Long 898,016 959,920
Short 1,644,269 1,657,771
Net -746,253 -697,851
Fed funds
16 Aug 2016 Prior week
week
Long 43,751 37,129
Short 122,552 122,485
Net -78,801 -85,356
(Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by James Dalgleish)