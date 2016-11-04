(Adds details on latest CFTC data)
Nov 4 Speculators were more bearish on U.S.
10-year Treasury note futures earlier this week before the
Federal Reserve's decision to leave interest rates unchanged,
Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday
showed.
The amount of speculators' bearish, or short, positions in
10-year Treasury futures exceeded bullish, or long, positions by
35,057 contracts on Nov. 1, according to the CFTC's latest
Commitments of Traders data.
Speculators were last net short in 10-year T-notes in the
week of May 31.
On Wednesday, the U.S. central bank as expected left
short-term interest rates unchanged at its current target range
of 0.25-0.50 percent, while it signaled the case for a rate
increase in the coming months has strengthened.
On Friday, a solid U.S. jobs report reinforced expectations
the Fed would raise rates next month, a year after increasing
them for the first time in nearly a decade.
A week earlier, speculators held 74,506 net long positions
in 10-year T-note futures.
On Eurodollar futures, speculative net shorts rose to 1.745
million contracts in the latest week, the most since the week of
Sept. 21, 2014, according to CFTC data.
Below is a table of the speculative positions in Treasury
futures on the Chicago Board of Trade and in Eurodollar futures
on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange in the latest week:
U.S. 2-year T-notes (Contracts of $200,000)
01 Nov 2016 Prior week
week
Long 219,148 223,428
Short 197,570 198,939
Net 21,578 24,489
U.S. 5-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000)
01 Nov 2016 Prior week
week
Long 366,774 410,931
Short 570,052 560,175
Net -203,278 -149,244
U.S. 10-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000)
01 Nov 2016 Prior week
week
Long 573,204 631,297
Short 608,261 556,791
Net -35,057 74,506
U.S. T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000)
01 Nov 2016 Prior week
week
Long 87,719 102,538
Short 91,874 98,077
Net -4,155 4,461
U.S. Ultra T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000)
01 Nov 2016 Prior week
week
Long 43,343 45,865
Short 140,176 147,957
Net -96,833 -102,092
Eurodollar (Contracts of $1,000,000)
01 Nov 2016 Prior week
week
Long 495,139 596,664
Short 2,240,195 2,252,713
Net -1,745,056 -1,656,049
Fed funds
01 Nov 2016 Prior week
week
Long 96,702 127,946
Short 159,425 165,674
Net -62,723 -37,728
(Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by James Dalgleish and
Meredith Mazzilli)