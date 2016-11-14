(Adds background, investor categories net positions)
Nov 14 Speculators' net bearish bets on U.S.
10-year Treasury note futures grew to their highest since May in
advance of the U.S. presidential election, according to
Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Monday.
The amount of speculators' bearish, or short, positions in
10-year Treasury futures exceeded bullish, or long, positions by
71,660 contracts on Nov. 8, according to the CFTC's latest
Commitments of Traders data.
A week earlier, speculators held 35,057 net short positions
in 10-year T-note futures.
Prior to Donald Trump's surprise victory to capture the
White House last week, analysts and forecasters had widely
anticipated Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton to win, which was
seen resulting in political gridlock in Washington and little
change to federal economic policies.
In the wake of a Trump administration that will begin in
January and with Republicans retaining control of both chambers
of Congress, investors have been dumping bonds worldwide on
fears of looser U.S. fiscal programs and tighter trade policies
that could stoke inflation.
Benchmark 10-year Treasury yields rose to their highest
levels in 11 months on Monday. They were at 2.23 percent late on
Monday, up from 1.86 percent last Tuesday prior to election
results. CBOT 10-year T-notes fell to their lowest level of the
year, closing at 126-16/32 on Monday.
All three of the investor groups, tracked by the CFTC, were
net short 10-year T-notes before the election.
Bond dealers were net short by 65,576 contracts, which were
the most since early September.
Asset managers pared their net short by 22,262 to 2,601.
Leveraged funds added to their short positions by 13,382 to
85,576.
Below is a table of the speculative positions in Treasury
futures on the Chicago Board of Trade and in Eurodollar futures
on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange in the latest week:
U.S. 2-year T-notes (Contracts of $200,000)
11 Nov 2016 Prior week
week
Long 294,459 219,148
Short 207,501 197,570
Net 86,958 21,578
U.S. 5-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000)
11 Nov 2016 Prior week
week
Long 410,399 366,774
Short 556,026 570,052
Net -145,627 -203,278
U.S. 10-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000)
11 Nov 2016 Prior week
week
Long 553,235 573,204
Short 624,895 608,261
Net -71,660 -35,057
U.S. T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000)
11 Nov 2016 Prior week
week
Long 83,337 87,719
Short 86,009 91,874
Net -2,672 -4,155
U.S. Ultra T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000)
11 Nov 2016 Prior week
week
Long 43,207 43,343
Short 148,785 140,176
Net -105,578 -96,833
Eurodollar (Contracts of $1,000,000)
11 Nov 2016 Prior week
week
Long 448,092 495,139
Short 2,271,726 2,240,195
Net -1,823,634 -1,745,056
Fed funds
11 Nov 2016 Prior week
week
Long 83,007 96,702
Short 116,345 159,425
Net -33,338 -62,723
(Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by James Dalgleish and
Marguerita Choy)