* Speculative 10-year T-note net shorts highest in 11 months
* Speculative Eurodollar net shorts hit record high
(Adds details on Eurodollar futures net shorts)
Dec 9 Speculators' net bearish bets on U.S.
10-year Treasury note futures rose to their highest since early
January, while their net bearish bets on Eurodollar hit record
peak for a second week, Commodity Futures Trading Commission
data released on Friday showed.
Speculators piled on bets that longer-dated U.S. government
debt prices will fall further on the view that inflation would
accelerate from possible big tax cuts and federal spending under
a Trump administration. President-elect Donald Trump takes
office on Jan. 20.
The amount of speculators' bearish, or short, positions in
10-year Treasury futures exceeded bullish, or long, positions by
228,604 contracts on Dec. 6, according to the CFTC's latest
Commitments of Traders data.
A week earlier, speculators held 96,267 net short positions
in 10-year T-note futures.
Speculators raised their net shorts after benchmark 10-year
Treasury yield rose to 2.492 percent on Dec. 1,
which was a near 1-1/2 year peak, according to Reuters data.
By investor categories, asset managers trimmed their net
longs in 10-year T-notes by 12,962 contracts to 146,542, while
leveraged funds reduced their net shorts by 52,069 to 46,644.
Bond dealers added to their 10-year T-note net shorts by 159
to 125,000 contracts.
Meanwhile, speculators ratcheted up their net short
positions in Eurodollar futures based on growing certainty the
Federal Reserve would raise short-term U.S. interest rates by a
quarter point at its policy meeting next week.
Net shorts in Eurodollar futures grew to a record high of
2.238 million contracts from 2.140 million the previous week.
By investor categories, asset managers increased their net
shorts in Eurodollar by 122,459 contracts to 1.724 million, but
bond dealers raised their net longs by 81,620 to 3.864 million.
Leveraged funds trimmed their Eurodollar net shorts by 5,870
to 1.678 million contracts.
Below is a table of the speculative positions in Treasury
futures on the Chicago Board of Trade and in Eurodollar futures
on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange in the latest week:
U.S. 2-year T-notes (Contracts of $200,000)
06 Dec 2016 Prior week
week
Long 196,880 184,060
Short 210,632 197,522
Net -13,752 -13,462
U.S. 5-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000)
06 Dec 2016 Prior week
week
Long 316,796 339,472
Short 606,522 642,972
Net -289,726 -303,500
U.S. 10-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000)
06 Dec 2016 Prior week
week
Long 482,481 519,109
Short 711,085 615,376
Net -228,604 -96,267
U.S. T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000)
06 Dec 2016 Prior week
week
Long 76,882 85,380
Short 120,473 109,695
Net -43,591 -24,315
U.S. Ultra T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000)
06 Dec 2016 Prior week
week
Long 57,418 50,166
Short 124,585 127,721
Net -67,167 -77,555
Eurodollar (Contracts of $1,000,000)
06 Dec 2016 Prior week
week
Long 559,543 586,567
Short 2,798,426 2,727,027
Net -2,238,883 -2,140,460
Fed funds
06 Dec 2016 Prior week
week
Long 84,297 76,007
Short 143,538 131,592
Net -59,241 -55,585
