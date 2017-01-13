* Spec Eurodollar, 5-year T-note net shorts rise to record highs * Speculative net shorts in T-bonds hit highest since 2012 * Spec fed funds net shorts climb to highest since Aug 2015 (Adds details on the latest positioning data) Jan 13 Speculators' net bearish bets on U.S. 10-year Treasury note futures reached another record high in the latest week even as benchmark yields retreated further, according to Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday. The amount of speculators' bearish, or short, positions in 10-year Treasury futures exceeded bullish, or long, positions by 394,689 contracts on Jan. 10, according to the CFTC's latest Commitments of Traders data. A week earlier, speculators held 344,931 net short positions in 10-year T-note futures. Net shorts in five-year T-note futures and Eurodollar futures among speculators also climbed to record highs in the latest week, while speculative T-bond net shorts rose to their highest level since March 2012, according to CFTC data. Net shorts in federal funds futures among speculators rose to their highest since August 2015. The rise in net shorts among these futures contracts suggested this group of market participants believes bond prices will resume their fall despite their rebound since mid-December. Some traders have reduced their bearish bond bets as they reassess how quickly U.S. President-elect Donald Trump and a Republican-controlled Congress would enact tax cuts, looser regulations and infrastructure spending they had pledged ahead of the Nov. 8 election. Benchmark 10-year Treasury yield reached 2.64 percent on Dec. 15, which was the highest since September 2014, in anticipation of these fiscal changes and hints from the Federal Reserve might raise interest rates at a faster pace in response to more government actions to bolster the economy. It has, however, retreated on renewed bond appetite among some investors and the lack of details on fiscal stimulus from Trump and leading Republican lawmakers. Below is a table of the speculative positions in Treasury futures on the Chicago Board of Trade and in Eurodollar futures on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange in the latest week: U.S. 2-year T-notes (Contracts of $200,000) 10 Jan 2017 Prior week week Long 238,528 192,341 Short 253,031 241,739 Net -14,503 -49,398 U.S. 5-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 10 Jan 2017 Prior week week Long 248,625 251,749 Short 686,121 662,611 Net -437,496 -410,862 U.S. 10-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 10 Jan 2017 Prior week week Long 455,160 471,225 Short 849,849 816,156 Net -394,689 -344,931 U.S. T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 10 Jan 2017 Prior week week Long 84,615 81,565 Short 128,379 113,724 Net -43,764 -32,159 U.S. Ultra T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 10 Jan 2017 Prior week week Long 62,634 65,426 Short 136,887 142,425 Net -74,253 -76,999 Eurodollar (Contracts of $1,000,000) 10 Jan 2017 Prior week week Long 504,186 582,991 Short 2,946,321 2,699,095 Net -2,442,135 -2,116,104 Fed funds 10 Jan 2017 Prior week week Long 84,074 63,833 Short 219,190 173,314 Net -135,116 -109,481 (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by David Gregorio and Marguerita Choy)