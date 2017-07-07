FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
in 20 hours
CORRECTED-Speculative U.S. 10-year T-note net longs hit one-month low -CFTC
#BurhanWani
#HugDiplomacy
#Wimbledon
#Mom
#G20
#Monsoon
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Iraq says Mosul victory imminent, IS to 'fight until death'
MIDDLE EAST
Iraq says Mosul victory imminent, IS to 'fight until death'
Movie Review: Mom
Bollywood
Movie Review: Mom
Kashmir's stone-pelters face off against pellet guns
The Wider Image
Kashmir's stone-pelters face off against pellet guns
PicturesVideo
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 7, 2017 / 7:51 PM / in 20 hours

CORRECTED-Speculative U.S. 10-year T-note net longs hit one-month low -CFTC

3 Min Read

 (Corrects headline to read "longs" not "shorts")
    July 7 (Reuters) - Speculators' net bullish bets on U.S.
10-year Treasury note futures fell earlier this week to their
lowest level in a month, according to Commodity Futures Trading
Commission data released on Friday.
    The amount of speculators' bullish, or long, positions in
10-year Treasury futures exceeded bearish, or short, positions
by 262,962 contracts on July 3, according to the CFTC's latest
Commitments of Traders data.
    A week earlier, speculators held 302,098 net long positions
in 10-year T-note futures.
    Below is a table of the speculative positions in Treasury
futures on the Chicago Board of Trade and in Eurodollar futures
on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange in the latest week:
 U.S. 2-year T-notes (Contracts of $200,000) 
        03 Jul 2017       Prior week
        week           
 Long         179,819        212,115
 Short        437,006        354,073
 Net         -257,187       -141,958
 
U.S. 5-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 
        03 Jul 2017       Prior week
        week           
 Long         403,416        469,556
 Short        622,709        641,282
 Net         -219,293       -171,726
 
U.S. 10-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 
        03 Jul 2017       Prior week
        week           
 Long         824,954        835,371
 Short        561,992        533,273
 Net          262,962        302,098
 
U.S. T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 
        03 Jul 2017       Prior week
        week           
 Long         184,378        186,192
 Short        117,357        131,610
 Net           67,021         54,582
 
U.S. Ultra T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 
        03 Jul 2017       Prior week
        week           
 Long          80,930         65,880
 Short        145,115        140,836
 Net          -64,185        -74,956
 Eurodollar (Contracts of $1,000,000) 
        03 Jul 2017       Prior week
        week           
 Long         809,961        763,805
 Short      2,440,796      2,424,512
 Net       -1,630,835     -1,660,707
 Fed funds (Contracts of $1,000,000) 
        03 Jul 2017       Prior week
        week           
 Long         191,926        212,081
 Short        370,799        377,971
 Net         -178,873       -165,890
 
 (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Andrew Hay)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.