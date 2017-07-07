FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Speculative U.S. 10-year T-note net longs hit one-month low -CFTC
July 7, 2017 / 8:22 PM / 20 hours ago

UPDATE 1-Speculative U.S. 10-year T-note net longs hit one-month low -CFTC

4 Min Read

 (Adds background, details on latest data)
    July 7 (Reuters) - Speculators' net bullish bets on U.S.
10-year Treasury note futures fell earlier this week to their
lowest level in a month, according to Commodity Futures Trading
Commission data released on Friday.
    The drop in bullish bets followed perceived hawkish rhetoric
from foreign central banks as they signaled they might consider
reducing monetary stimulus later this year if their economies
improve further.
    Global bond yields including those in the United States
climbed for a second straight week.
    Upbeat U.S. data including a payrolls report that showed a
stronger-than-forecast rise in hiring in June spurred further
selling in Treasuries this week. The benchmark U.S. 10-year
yield hit an eight-week high at 2.398 percent on
Friday, Reuters data showed.
    The amount of speculators' bullish, or long, positions in
10-year Treasury futures exceeded bearish, or short, positions
by 262,962 contracts on July 3, according to the CFTC's latest
Commitments of Traders data.
    A week earlier, speculators held 302,098 net long positions
in 10-year T-note futures.
    Among major investors, asset managers reduced their net
longs in 10-year T-notes by 58,636 contracts to 139,344 on
Monday, while bond dealers pared their 10-year T-note net shorts
by 29,866 to 78,616, the latest CFTC data showed.
    Leveraged funds, however, turned net long in 10-year T-notes
at 3,642 contracts, compared with a net short totaling 38,379 a
week earlier.  
    Below is a table of the speculative positions in Treasury
futures on the Chicago Board of Trade and in Eurodollar futures
on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange in the latest week:
 U.S. 2-year T-notes (Contracts of $200,000) 
        03 Jul 2017       Prior week
        week           
 Long         179,819        212,115
 Short        437,006        354,073
 Net         -257,187       -141,958
 
U.S. 5-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 
        03 Jul 2017       Prior week
        week           
 Long         403,416        469,556
 Short        622,709        641,282
 Net         -219,293       -171,726
 
U.S. 10-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 
        03 Jul 2017       Prior week
        week           
 Long         824,954        835,371
 Short        561,992        533,273
 Net          262,962        302,098
 
U.S. T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 
        03 Jul 2017       Prior week
        week           
 Long         184,378        186,192
 Short        117,357        131,610
 Net           67,021         54,582
 
U.S. Ultra T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 
        03 Jul 2017       Prior week
        week           
 Long          80,930         65,880
 Short        145,115        140,836
 Net          -64,185        -74,956
 Eurodollar (Contracts of $1,000,000) 
        03 Jul 2017       Prior week
        week           
 Long         809,961        763,805
 Short      2,440,796      2,424,512
 Net       -1,630,835     -1,660,707
 Fed funds (Contracts of $1,000,000) 
        03 Jul 2017       Prior week
        week           
 Long         191,926        212,081
 Short        370,799        377,971
 Net         -178,873       -165,890
 
 (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Andrew Hay and Tom
Brown)

