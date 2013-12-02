Dec 2 Speculators' net bearish bets on U.S.
10-year Treasury note futures fell in the latest week, according
to Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Monday.
The amount of speculators' bearish, or short, positions in
10-year Treasury futures exceeded bullish, or long, positions by
155,554 contracts on Nov. 26, according to the CFTC's latest
Commitments of Traders data.
A week earlier, speculators held 180,363 net short positions
in 10-year T-note futures.
Meanwhile, the latest data suggested speculators turned more
bullish on shorter-dated T-note futures and less bearish on
longer-dated futures on expectations the Federal Reserve will
likely stick to an ultra-loose monetary policy to support the
economic recovery that has struggled to gather momentum.
Speculators' long positions in two-year T-note futures
exceeded shorts by 53,090 contracts on Nov. 26, up 19,079
from the previous week.. This was the highest
level of speculative net longs since early August.
Speculators turned net long in five-year Treasury note
futures. They held more 18,207 long positions in
five-year T-notes than short positions, compared with a net
short of 55,118 contracts the prior week.. This
was the biggest net speculative net long in five-year T-notes in
more than three months.
Speculators turned net long in 30-year bond futures
by 8,937 contracts last Tuesday, compared with a net short of
308 contracts a week earlier, according to the latest CFTC
Commitments of Traders figures.
The exception was in ultra-long T-bond futures where
speculators turned net short. Their shorts in the ultra bond
futures exceeded longs by 6,211 on Nov. 26, compared with a net
long of 1,421 contracts the previous week..