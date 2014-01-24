* Most spec net shorts in 5-year T-notes since November
* Net longs in 30-year T-bonds retreat from most since 2007
Jan 24 Speculators' net bearish bets on U.S.
10-year Treasury note futures rose in the latest week, according
to Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday.
The amount of speculators' bearish, or short, positions in
10-year Treasury futures exceeded bullish, or long, positions by
58,391 contracts on Jan. 21, according to the CFTC's latest
Commitments of Traders data.
A week earlier, speculators held 50,790 net short positions
in 10-year T-note futures.
On the futures market, the March 2014 10-year T-note
contract on Friday ended 10/32 higher at 125-2/32, its
highest level since Dec. 19.
U.S. Treasuries rallied as worries about China and emerging
markets sparked a global stock market sell-off and spurred
safe-haven demand for U.S. government debt.
Prior to the market rally that took place on Thursday and
Friday, speculators added to net shorts in five-year Treasury
note futures. They held 86,368 more short positions in
five-year T-notes than long positions on Tuesday, up 2,839
contracts from the prior week.
This was the most net shorts in five-year T-notes since Nov.
12, according to CFTC data.
Speculators pared their net longs in 30-year bond futures
by 1,851 contracts in the latest week to 57,059,
according to the latest CFTC Commitments of Traders figures
. The prior week's net longs in 30-year futures
were the most since November 2007.
Among other maturities, speculators' short positions in
two-year T-note futures exceeded longs by 4,970 contracts
on Tuesday, according to the most recent data, down 26,256 from
the previous week..
They trimmed their net shorts in ultra-long T-bond futures
by 2,059 contracts to 15,217..