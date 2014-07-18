(Recasts lead, adds background) July 18 Speculators pared their net bearish positions in Eurodollar futures from the record high set a week ago, while they reduced their net bearish bets on U.S. 10-year Treasury note futures in the latest week, according to Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday. Short-term U.S. rates and yields fell this week on perceived dovish comments from Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen before Congress. Traders reckoned her testimony supported the view the U.S. central bank would raise interest rates gradually and would increase them to lower levels than it had in the past. The amount of speculators' bearish, or short, positions in Eurodollar futures exceeded bullish, or long, positions by 1.595 million contracts on Tuesday, fewer than the record 1.81 million set a week earlier, according to the CFTC's latest Commitments of Traders data. The amount of speculators' bearish positions in 10-year Treasury futures exceeded bullish positions by 53,626 contracts on July 15, according to CFTC's latest data. A week earlier, speculators held 96,772 net short positions in 10-year T-note futures. Sept 10-year T-notes closed up 2/32 on the week at 125-9/32, while Eurodollar futures for Dec 2016 delivery ended at 97.905, down from 97.995 a week earlier. Below is a table of the speculative positions in Treasury futures on the Chicago Board of Trade in the latest week: U.S. 2-year T-notes (Contracts of $200,000) 15Jul2014 Prior week week Long 233,128 207,652 Short 240,407 221,372 Net -7,279 -13,720 U.S. 5-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 15Jul2014 Prior week week Long 328,802 303,782 Short 324,087 321,245 Net 4,715 -17,463 U.S. 10-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 15Jul2014 Prior week week Long 425,550 376,657 Short 479,176 473,429 Net -53,626 -96,772 U.S. T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 15Jul2014 Prior week week Long 94,071 73,101 Short 68,339 77,458 Net 25,732 -4,357 U.S. Ultra T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 15Jul2014 Prior week week Long 51,217 50,178 Short 35,337 33,269 Net 15,880 16,909 Eurodollar (Contracts of $1,000,000) 15Jul2014 Prior week week Long 934,666 906,356 Short 2,530,112 2,717,529 Net -1,595,446 -1,811,173 (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by James Dalgleish)