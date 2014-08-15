Aug 15 Speculators' net bearish bets on U.S. 10-year Treasury note futures rose
in the latest week, according to Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday.
The amount of speculators' bearish, or short, positions in 10-year Treasury futures exceeded
bullish, or long, positions by 50,180 contracts on Aug 12, according to the CFTC's latest
Commitments of Traders data.
A week earlier, speculators held 45,131 net short positions in 10-year T-note futures
.
Below is a table of the speculative positions in Treasury futures on the Chicago Board of
Trade and in Eurodollar futures on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange in the latest week:
U.S. 2-year T-notes (Contracts of $200,000)
12Aug2014 Prior week
week
Long 335,345 338,333
Short 250,202 259,028
Net 85,143 79,305
U.S. 5-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000)
12Aug2014 Prior week
week
Long 381,139 314,552
Short 357,970 323,539
Net 23,169 -8,987
U.S. 10-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000)
12Aug2014 Prior week
week
Long 462,457 452,910
Short 512,637 498,041
Net -50,180 -45,131
U.S. T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000)
12Aug2014 Prior week
week
Long 103,876 91,377
Short 86,668 87,424
Net 17,208 3,953
U.S. Ultra T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000)
12Aug2014 Prior week
week
Long 53,891 51,842
Short 33,655 32,980
Net 20,236 18,862
Eurodollar (Contracts of $1,000,000)
12Aug2014 Prior week
week
Long 943,394 846,785
Short 2,714,386 2,790,537
Net -1,770,992 -1,943,752
(Reporting by Richard Leong)