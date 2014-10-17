* Eurodollar net shorts decline for fifth straight week
* Fall in Eurodollar net shorts preceded rocky bond market
session
* CBOT 10-year T-notes net shorts rose in latest week
(Recasts, adds background)
By Richard Leong
Oct 17 Speculators' net bearish bets on
Eurodollar futures earlier this week fell to their lowest since
February before Wednesday's rollercoaster session's stampede to
exit those bets, according to Commodity Futures Trading
Commission data released on Friday.
Net speculative net shorts in Eurodollar futures, arguably
the most widely used futures contract, fell to 915,783 contracts
on Tuesday, 380,743 contracts less than 1.297 million a week
earlier.
Speculators pared their net Eurodollar short positions for a
fifth straight week to the lowest level since February.
The cumulative two-week drop in net Eurodollar shorts,
totaling just over 710,000 contracts, was the biggest since
figures were available going back to 1995, according to Reuters
data.
Safe-haven buying of U.S. government debt has surged since
last week on fears about the global economy and expectations the
Federal Reserve might postpone a possible rate increase or
"liftoff" in 2015.
Weak U.S. data on Wednesday fed those fears, sending
benchmark 10-year Treasuries yield below 2 percent
to its lowest level in 16 months.
The bond market has normalized somewhat since Wednesday's
rocky trading on record futures and options volume, according to
the CME Group. Open interest on Eurodollar futures fell
by a combined 781,436 contracts on Wednesday and Thursday.
"With open interest in the space remaining extremely high,
this suggests that investors keep repositioning for a later
liftoff in rates than previously expected," TD Securities
strategist Cheng Chen wrote in a research note late on Friday.
While speculators have scaled back their bets on Eurodollar
futures prices to fall, they either raised their net shorts or
reduced their net longs in medium-to-long dated Treasury futures
in the latest week, CFTC data showed.
The amount of speculators' bearish, or short, positions in
10-year Treasury futures exceeded bullish, or long, positions by
123,168 contracts on Oct. 14, according to the CFTC's latest
Commitments of Traders data.
A week earlier, speculators held 92,329 net short positions
in 10-year T-note futures.
After accounting for all changes in fixed income futures
changes, speculative net shorts in the Treasuries market fell to
$4.5 billion from $4.7 billion the previous week, TD's Chen
said.
Late on Friday, the 10-year yield was 2.201 percent, down 10
basis points on the week but above a low of 1.865 percent set on
Wednesday, according to Reuters data.
The following is a table of the speculative positions in
Treasury futures on the Chicago Board of Trade in the latest
week:
U.S. 2-year T-notes (Contracts of $200,000)
Week of 10/14 Prior week
Long 365,249 357,946
Short 353,862 436,784
Net 11,387 -78,838
U.S. 5-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000)
14Oct2014 Prior week
week
Long 328,623 323,501
Short 338,872 338,889
Net -10,249 -15,388
U.S. 10-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000)
14Oct2014 Prior week
week
Long 419,942 403,809
Short 543,110 496,138
Net -123,168 -92,329
U.S. T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000)
14Oct2014 Prior week
week
Long 135,887 147,620
Short 129,065 127,883
Net 6,822 19,737
U.S. Ultra T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000)
14Oct2014 Prior week
week
Long 65,387 63,647
Short 39,761 36,076
Net 25,626 27,571
Eurodollar (Contracts of $1,000,000)
14Oct2014 Prior week
week
Long 1,533,921 1,409,993
Short 2,449,704 2,706,519
Net -915,783 -1,296,526
(Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by James Dalgleish and
Gunna Dickson)