* Eurodollar net shorts decline for fifth straight week * Fall in Eurodollar net shorts preceded rocky bond market session * CBOT 10-year T-notes net shorts rose in latest week (Recasts, adds background) By Richard Leong Oct 17 Speculators' net bearish bets on Eurodollar futures earlier this week fell to their lowest since February before Wednesday's rollercoaster session's stampede to exit those bets, according to Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday. Net speculative net shorts in Eurodollar futures, arguably the most widely used futures contract, fell to 915,783 contracts on Tuesday, 380,743 contracts less than 1.297 million a week earlier. Speculators pared their net Eurodollar short positions for a fifth straight week to the lowest level since February. The cumulative two-week drop in net Eurodollar shorts, totaling just over 710,000 contracts, was the biggest since figures were available going back to 1995, according to Reuters data. Safe-haven buying of U.S. government debt has surged since last week on fears about the global economy and expectations the Federal Reserve might postpone a possible rate increase or "liftoff" in 2015. Weak U.S. data on Wednesday fed those fears, sending benchmark 10-year Treasuries yield below 2 percent to its lowest level in 16 months. The bond market has normalized somewhat since Wednesday's rocky trading on record futures and options volume, according to the CME Group. Open interest on Eurodollar futures fell by a combined 781,436 contracts on Wednesday and Thursday. "With open interest in the space remaining extremely high, this suggests that investors keep repositioning for a later liftoff in rates than previously expected," TD Securities strategist Cheng Chen wrote in a research note late on Friday. While speculators have scaled back their bets on Eurodollar futures prices to fall, they either raised their net shorts or reduced their net longs in medium-to-long dated Treasury futures in the latest week, CFTC data showed. The amount of speculators' bearish, or short, positions in 10-year Treasury futures exceeded bullish, or long, positions by 123,168 contracts on Oct. 14, according to the CFTC's latest Commitments of Traders data. A week earlier, speculators held 92,329 net short positions in 10-year T-note futures. After accounting for all changes in fixed income futures changes, speculative net shorts in the Treasuries market fell to $4.5 billion from $4.7 billion the previous week, TD's Chen said. Late on Friday, the 10-year yield was 2.201 percent, down 10 basis points on the week but above a low of 1.865 percent set on Wednesday, according to Reuters data. The following is a table of the speculative positions in Treasury futures on the Chicago Board of Trade in the latest week: U.S. 2-year T-notes (Contracts of $200,000) Week of 10/14 Prior week Long 365,249 357,946 Short 353,862 436,784 Net 11,387 -78,838 U.S. 5-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 14Oct2014 Prior week week Long 328,623 323,501 Short 338,872 338,889 Net -10,249 -15,388 U.S. 10-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 14Oct2014 Prior week week Long 419,942 403,809 Short 543,110 496,138 Net -123,168 -92,329 U.S. T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 14Oct2014 Prior week week Long 135,887 147,620 Short 129,065 127,883 Net 6,822 19,737 U.S. Ultra T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 14Oct2014 Prior week week Long 65,387 63,647 Short 39,761 36,076 Net 25,626 27,571 Eurodollar (Contracts of $1,000,000) 14Oct2014 Prior week week Long 1,533,921 1,409,993 Short 2,449,704 2,706,519 Net -915,783 -1,296,526 (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by James Dalgleish and Gunna Dickson)