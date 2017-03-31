* Speculative Eurodollar net shorts hit another record high
* Dealers, leveraged funds cut 10-year T-note net shorts
* Speculative ultra bond net shorts highest since November
(Add details on other T-note, rates futures)
March 31 Speculators' net bearish bets on U.S.
10-year Treasury note futures fell to their lowest since late
November on doubts about fiscal stimulus from Washington,
according to Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released
on Friday.
Meanwhile, expectations the Federal Reserve will raise
interest rates further in the coming months led speculative net
shorts in Eurodollar futures to another record high at 3.06
million contracts.
The amount of speculators' bearish, or short, positions in
10-year Treasury futures exceeded bullish, or long, positions by
69,419 contracts on March 28, according to the CFTC's latest
Commitments of Traders data.
A week earlier, speculators held 100,354 net short positions
in 10-year T-note futures.
By investor groups, bond dealers and leveraged funds reduced
their 10-year T-note net shorts to 42,800 and 185,056 on
Tuesday. Asset managers lowered their net longs to 286,295.
Among other T-note maturities, speculators' net shorts in
two-year T-notes fell sharply to their lowest in five weeks,
while net shorts in five-year T-notes hit a seven-week trough.
Speculative net shorts in T-bond futures fell to their
lowest since December, but speculate net shorts in ultra bonds
reached their highest level since November.
Below is a table of the speculative positions in Treasury
futures on the Chicago Board of Trade and in Eurodollar futures
on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange in the latest week:
U.S. 2-year T-notes (Contracts of $200,000)
28 Mar 2017 Prior week
week
Long 284,613 221,200
Short 311,134 379,677
Net -26,521 -158,477
U.S. 5-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000)
28 Mar 2017 Prior week
week
Long 423,243 369,353
Short 681,814 685,147
Net -258,571 -315,794
U.S. 10-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000)
28 Mar 2017 Prior week
week
Long 631,973 607,230
Short 701,392 707,584
Net -69,419 -100,354
U.S. T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000)
28 Mar 2017 Prior week
week
Long 104,901 88,662
Short 125,306 142,674
Net -20,405 -54,012
U.S. Ultra T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000)
28 Mar 2017 Prior week
week
Long 40,176 56,556
Short 124,921 131,332
Net -84,745 -74,776
Eurodollar (Contracts of $1,000,000)
28 Mar 2017 Prior week
week
Long 417,957 396,578
Short 3,473,838 3,405,660
Net -3,055,881 -3,009,082
Fed funds
28 Mar 2017 Prior week
week
Long 153,550 159,022
Short 373,085 367,128
Net -219,535 -208,106
(Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Richard Chang and James
Dalgleish)