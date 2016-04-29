NEW YORK, April 29 U.S. Treasury prices reduced their earlier losses on Friday as a private gauge on factory activity in the Chicago area fell more than forecast in April, suggesting a further slowing in economic growth in the second quarter.

Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were down 3/32 in price with a yield of 1.847 percent, up 1 basis point from late on Thursday. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)