WRAPUP 2-China pledges $124 bln for new Silk Road as champion of globalisation
* Some diplomats see plan as way for China to push influence (Adds comments from White House adviser, Australia trade minister, details on North Korean delegation)
NEW YORK, April 29 U.S. Treasury prices reduced their earlier losses on Friday as a private gauge on factory activity in the Chicago area fell more than forecast in April, suggesting a further slowing in economic growth in the second quarter.
Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were down 3/32 in price with a yield of 1.847 percent, up 1 basis point from late on Thursday. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
DUBAI, May 14 The Dubai government said on Sunday that it had secured $3 billion in long-term financing for expansion of its airports.