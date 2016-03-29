UPDATE 3-Japan's economy expands at fastest pace in a year in Jan-March
* Capex rises 0.2 pct Q1 vs f'cast -0.4 pct (Adds detail, background)
NEW YORK, March 29 U.S. Treasury prices pared gains slightly on Tuesday as stronger-than-forecast data on U.S. consumer confidence in March soothed some worries about flagging consumer spending in the first quarter.
The Conference Board said on Tuesday its U.S. consumer confidence index rose to 96.2 from an upwardly revised 94.0 in February. Analysts polled by Reuters had forecast a reading of 94.0.
Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were last up 7/32 in price for a yield of 1.860 percent, down 2 basis points from late on Monday. (Reporting by Richard Leong)
* Capex rises 0.2 pct Q1 vs f'cast -0.4 pct (Adds detail, background)
----------------------------------------------------------- This Diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events. ----------------------------------------------------------- THURSDAY, MAY 18 ** NINH BINH, Vietnam - APEC Senior Officials Meeting (SFOM) (to May 19). JAKARTA - Indonesia Central Bank board of governors meeting (Final Day). HANOI - Second Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Senior Officials' Meeting (SOM2) (Final Day).