NEW YORK Jan 25 U.S. Treasury yields briefly added to their gains on Wednesday as the Dow Jones Industrial Average traded above 20,000 for the first time, underpinned by investor optimism about rising company profits due to policies under a Trump administration.

The yield on benchmark 10-year Treasury notes was last up nearly 3 basis points at 2.500 percent after touching a session high at 2.515 percent, according to Reuters data.

(Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)