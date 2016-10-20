NEW YORK Oct 20 U.S. Treasury prices rose on Thursday as European Central Bank President Mario Draghi said there was no discussion at the ECB's latest policy meeting on possible changes to its 1 trillion-plus euro bond purchase program.

Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were up 6/32 in prices to yield 1.729 percent, down 2 basis points from late on Wednesday, while the 30-year bond was up 20/32 in price, yielding 2.484 percent which was down 3 basis points from Wednesday. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)