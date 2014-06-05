* Treasuries may appeal even if U.S. job growth holds above
200,000
* Irish 10-year yield falls below U.S., 1st time since 2007
* U.S. 10-year yield might struggle to fall below recent
lows
By Richard Leong
NEW YORK, June 5 Do not be surprised if U.S.
Treasury yields fall in coming days after the European Central
Bank cut short-term interest rates to near zero on Thursday.
In this rock-bottom rates climate, U.S. Treasuries could
appeal to yield-hungry investors even if Friday's jobs report is
a blockbuster surprise. And if the figures are weaker than
expected, that would make U.S. bonds even more likely to rally.
The U.S. benchmark 10-year Treasury note's yield
fell to 2.40 percent last week, a level not seen since last
June, in part because of Europe. Since then, it has risen nearly
20 basis points.
Low European yields are likely to serve as a barrier for
U.S. debt until it is clear that U.S. growth has accelerated
dramatically. That has not happened yet, so Treasuries are
benefiting from surging European debt markets that just a few
years ago sported lofty rates.
"It's a powerful force in keeping world's interest rates
low," Kathy Jones, fixed-income strategist at Charles Schwab in
New York, said of the widely expected ECB rate cut.
The yield on 10-year Irish government debt fell below the
benchmark U.S. 10-year notes on Thursday, the first time this
has happened since 2007. At the height of the euro zone debt
crisis three years ago, Ireland's 10-year yield was more than 14
percent, or 11.5 percentage points higher than U.S. yields.
Similarly, 10-year yields of Spain and Italy are both lower
than 3 percent. Both countries' yields peaked at more than 7
percent in 2012, which represented record highs since the euro's
introduction in 1999.
In addition to foreign investors shifting money into
higher-yielding U.S. debt, analysts say U.S. yields might
revisit their 11-month lows if data signal that second-quarter
growth will fall short of expectations.
This week's surprise widening in the U.S. trade deficit led
economists to downgrade earlier upbeat forecasts for 4 percent
growth this spring.
The conflict in Ukraine as well as short-covering and other
technical factors have held bond yields down, but even as those
factors have receded, yields remain low.
In the past two months, traders reduced their Treasuries
holdings and pushed yields higher in anticipation of a strong
U.S. payrolls report, only to have to jump back in and buy even
more longer-dated debt in subsequent days following the data.
Few analysts predict 10-year yields will slip below the lows
set last week even if the May payrolls figure were to fall below
200,000 as the ADP private jobs report suggested on Wednesday.
Moreover, the U.S. Federal Reserve has been gradually
reducing its monetary stimulus and is expected to increase
short-term interest rates next year even if domestic growth is
modest.
"The ECB rate cut has slowed the upward trajectory in longer
U.S. yields, but your short-term funding cost will go up
eventually," said David Keeble, global head of interest rate
strategy at Credit Agricole Corporate & Investment Bank in New
York.
(Reporting by Richard Leong, editing by G Crosse)