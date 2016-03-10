NEW YORK, March 10 U.S. Treasury yields fell
slightly on Thursday in choppy trading after the European
Central Bank lowered key interest rates and expanded its bond
purchase program in a bid to support the euro zone's fragile
economy.
The ECB surprised investors with an unexpected cut of its
main refinancing rate to zero from 0.05 percent. As expected, it
lowered its deposit rate to -0.4 percent and raised its monthly
bond purchases to 80 billion euros.
The benchmark 10-year Treasury yield was last at
1.887 percent, down slightly from late on Wednesday, while the
30-year bond yield slipped nearly 1 basis point to
2.674 percent.
