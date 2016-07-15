NEW YORK, July 15 A BlackRock exchange-traded
fund that tracks long-dated U.S. Treasuries was poised for its
biggest weekly loss in 13 months as a rebound in stock markets
worldwide stoked a sharp sell-off in U.S. government debt.
BlackRock's iShares 20-Plus Year Treasury bond ETF
has fallen 3.5 percent on the week, which would be its steepest
single weekly decline since a 4.2 percent drop in the week of
June 5, 2015.
The exchange-traded fund had $8.8 billion in assets at the
end of June, Reuters data showed.
At 2:26 p.m. (1826 GMT), the ETF was down 0.9 percent on the
day at $138.30 a share.
A week ago, the fund hit an all-time high of $143.62 as
investors piled into long-dated U.S. government bonds in a
scramble for stable investments, driving their yields to
historic lows. Investors had been worried about the global
economy following Britain's surprise vote to leave the European
Union on June 23.
Their anxiety abated in response to a robust June U.S. jobs
report and another possible round of stimulus in Japan to help
its sluggish economy.
The 30-year Treasury yield, which moves
inversely to its price, hit a two-week high of 2.310 percent on
Friday after hitting a record low of 2.089 percent on Monday.
The Standard & Poor's 500 index posted a series of
record highs this week before disappointing bank earnings cut
into its rally on Friday.
Despite a brutal week, BlackRock's 20-plus year Treasury ETF
has produced a total return of 16.03 percent this year, beating
a 6.89 percent year-to-date return on the Standard & Poor's 500
index
