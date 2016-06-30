NEW YORK, June 30 Longer-dated U.S. Treasury yields scaled back from earlier peaks on Thursday after Standard & Poor's lowered its long-term credit rating on the European Union by a notch to 'AA' from 'AA+' after Britain's surprise vote to leave the economic bloc.

Benchmark 10-year Treasury yields were last at 1.480 percent, up 0.4 basis point from late on Wednesday. The 10-year yield hovered about 1.50 percent shortly before the S&P announcement. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)