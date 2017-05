NEW YORK Oct 20 U.S. Treasury prices pared earlier gains on Thursday as a stronger-than-expected increase in domestic home resales in September reduced some pessimism about the housing sector and worries about slowing economic growth.

Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were up 2/32 in price for a yield of 1.743 percent, down nearly 1 basis point from late on Wednesday. (Reporting by Richard Leong)