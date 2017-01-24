PRESS DIGEST- British Business - May 30
May 30 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
NEW YORK Jan 24 U.S. Treasury yields pared their rise on Tuesday as a larger-than-forecast decline in domestic home resales in December revived worries about the housing sector stemming from the rise in borrowing costs following the U.S. presidential election.
Benchmark 10-year Treasury yield was last at 2.428 percent, up nearly 3 basis points from late on Monday, while the 30-year yield was about 2 basis points higher at 3.006 percent. (Reporting by Richard Leong)
May 30 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
LONDON, May 29 British Prime Minister Theresa May said she would walk away from divorce talks with the European Union without a deal if she had to, but her rival in next week's election, Labour's Jeremy Corbyn, said he would make sure an agreement was reached if he won power.