By Karen Brettell
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Oct 16 The dramatic Treasuries selloff
in May and June of this year was worsened by banks paring back
their activities because of reduced risk appetite for bonds,
rather than because the banks faced capital constraints from new
regulations, researchers at the New York Federal Reserve said on
Wednesday.
Benchmark 10-year Treasuries yields surged from 1.63 percent
on May 2 to 2.74 percent on July 5, after comments from Federal
Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke raised fears that the Fed was
closer to paring back its $85 billion bond purchase program,
causing banks and investors to dump the debt.
During this period, banks reduced their long positions in
fixed income at a pace that was only otherwise seen during the
height of the 2008 financial crisis, the bond market selloff of
1994 and the Russian financial crisis of 1998, researchers said.
But arguments that the selloff was worsened by regulations
that require banks to hold more capital, and in turn have
reduced their capacity to hold and make markets in bonds are
false, the New York Fed said.
Dealers that had the most ability to take on risk before the
bond selloff actually sold more bonds during May and June than
dealers that faced the most capital constraints, suggesting that
they were actually motivated by reduced risk appetite.
"Dealers unwillingness to supply liquidity amplified the
sharp rise in rates and volatility," the researchers said in the
report. "Dealers were less willing to employ their balance
sheets as market participants reassessed fixed-income valuations
and repriced interest rate risk in response to heightened
uncertainty around the stance of monetary policy."