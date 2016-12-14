PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - May 16
May 16 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Dec 14 Shorter-dated U.S. Treasury yields rose to their highest in more than five years after the release of the Federal Open Market Committee's rate decision and statement on Wednesday in which the Fed announced a 0.25 percentage point increase to U.S. overnight interest rates.
Yields on two-year Treasury notes rose to their highest since August 2009, while three-year yields hit their highest since May 2010 and five-year yields rose to their highest since May 2011.
The FOMC also said it was expecting to raise rates three times in 2017, an increase from the Federal Reserve's November meeting at which the committee said it foresaw two increases. (Reporting by Dion Rabouin; Editing by James Dalgleish)
NEW YORK, May 15 Billionaire investor Carl Icahn acquired a new 19.8 million share stake in business services provider Conduent Inc in the first quarter and sold out of pharmaceutical firm Allergan Plc and speech technology group Nuance Communications Inc, according to regulatory filings on Monday.