CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises on financials, energy; Home Capital jumps
* Half of the TSX's 10 main groups were higher (Adds details, updates prices)
NEW YORK May 24 U.S. Treasury yields fell to session lows on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve's minutes on its May 2-3 meeting signaled that the central bank remains on a gradual approach to raise interest rates and reduce its bond reinvestment.
Longer-dated yields declined more than shorter-dated ones, flattening the yield curve. The yield gap between two-year and 10-year Treasuries narrowed 2 basis points to 95 basis points , Tradeweb data showed.
TORONTO, June 22 Canadian lender Home Capital Group Inc's shares soared as much as 18 percent to its highest since April on Thursday after billionaire Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc agreed to provide a new C$2 billion loan facility.