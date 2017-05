NEW YORK, April 27 U.S. Treasury prices pared earlier gains on Wednesday as the Federal Reserve as expected held policy rates unchanged but left the door open for an interest rate increase in June due to confidence in the U.S. economy.

Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were last up 9/32 in price with a yield of 1.899 percent, down 3 basis points from late on Tuesday. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chris Reese)