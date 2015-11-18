NEW YORK Nov 18 Prices on U.S. 30-year
Treasuries bonds turned flat on Wednesday, paring earlier
losses, as the record on the Federal Reserve's policy meeting
last month supported the view it would raise interest rates in
December.
The minutes on the Federal Open Market Committee, the U.S.
central bank's policy-setting group, showed a solid core of
central bankers support a possible rate hike next month if the
economy improves further.
The 30-year bond was little changed in price to
yield 3.045 percent. The 30-year yield hit a session high of
3.077 percent earlier Wednesday.
(Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Tom Brown)