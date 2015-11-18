NEW YORK Nov 18 Prices on U.S. 30-year Treasuries bonds turned flat on Wednesday, paring earlier losses, as the record on the Federal Reserve's policy meeting last month supported the view it would raise interest rates in December.

The minutes on the Federal Open Market Committee, the U.S. central bank's policy-setting group, showed a solid core of central bankers support a possible rate hike next month if the economy improves further.

The 30-year bond was little changed in price to yield 3.045 percent. The 30-year yield hit a session high of 3.077 percent earlier Wednesday. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Tom Brown)