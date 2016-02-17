FOREX-Dollar nurses losses as Washington rocked by new probe into Trump campaign
* Dollar index at 6-month low, gives up post-Trump election gains
NEW YORK Feb 17 U.S. Treasury prices reduced earlier losses on Wednesday as the record on the Federal Reserve's policy meeting in January showed talk about changing its planned rate-hike path following market turmoil and its possible drag on the U.S. economy.
"If the recent tightening of global financial conditions was sustained, it could be a factor amplifying downside risks" to the economy, according to the minutes of the U.S. central bank's Jan. 26-27 policy meeting released on Wednesday.
Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes last traded down 15/32 in price for a yield 1.831 percent, up 5.6 basis points from late on Tuesday. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)
