NEW YORK, April 21 The U.S. government will
refrain from rolling out an ultra long government bond issue
partly on likely skeptical feedback from Wall Street about
investors demand for it, a Goldman Sachs economist said on
Friday.
Introduction of such ultra long-dated Treasuries would also
go against the Treasury Department's long-standing principle of
regular and predictable issuance, while the White House's
interest to sell government bonds with maturities beyond 30
years seems linked to funding a large infrastructure program
"that we think is unlikely to materialize," Goldman Sachs senior
economist David Mericle wrote in a research note.
(Reporting by Richard Leong)