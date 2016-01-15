NEW YORK, Jan 15 (IFR) - Junk-rated US exploration and
production companies looking to cut their debt loads through
bond exchanges are having an increasingly hard time convincing
investors to play along.
The latest leg down in oil prices - with crude now hovering
around 12-year lows - has dealt another blow to the high-yield
bond market, where only a handful of E&P companies still have
bonds trading above 90 cents to the dollar.
Permian producers such as Diamondback, RSP Permian and
Concho Resources are seen as among the most likely to withstand
prolonged weakness in crude prices, thanks to their low cost of
production and better financial position.
But companies with higher cost structures and heavier debt
loads are increasingly relying on debt exchanges to take some
pressure off their balance sheets.
Such short-term fixes, however, are getting harder to pull
off as investors demand better terms on new debt.
"The exchanges are getting more difficult to complete," said
Citigroup analyst Marisa Moss. "There is a lot of game theory
involved."
E&P companies have generally offered unsecured bondholders
the opportunity to move up in the capital structure in exchange
for haircuts of as much as 50%-60% on their holdings.
Bonds issues as part of the exchange, however, have often
traded substantially below par in the secondary market, while
poor covenants on the new notes have given companies significant
leeway to incur additional debt at a more senior level.
Chesapeake Energy, which in December completed the largest
such exchange by converting US$3.8bn of its unsecured debt into
new second-lien notes, saw the new bonds drop to 45-46 cents on
the dollar in the secondary market.
"Bondholders have a laser-focus on covenants," said Gary
Stromberg, an analyst at Barclays.
Denbury Resources, for example, was recently forced to amend
its exchange offer after particularly loose covenants on the
incurrence of secured debt attracted strong criticism from the
buyside.
In an effort to win over investors, the company agreed to
close some loopholes in the documentation but retained full
flexibility to incur first-lien debt or second-lien loans.
"It makes it a little more attractive but my sense is that a
good block of bondholders still won't participate," said
Stromberg.
CHANGE OF FORTUNE
The recent shift highlights the turn in fortunes for a
number of US producers that relied on cheap financing and loose
covenants in the high-yield bond markets to turbo-charge their
expansion.
"In the past these energy companies were able to issue
unsecured bonds with very loose terms on the incurrence of
secured debt," said Scott Josefsberg, an analyst at Covenant
Review.
"Denbury is an example of investors pushing back to make
sure that when they are told they are moving up in the capital
structure their position is protected."
And bondholders have reasons to be careful.
Investors holding US$1.57bn of Halcon Resources' unsecured
bonds agreed to exchange their notes for new third-lien
securities last August.
Only a few months later, however, they saw more investors
move ahead of them in the capital structure as the company
allowed unsecured bondholders to covert their holdings into
additional second-lien notes as part of a second exchange.
Further down the rating spectrum, distressed exchanges are
often producers' last-ditch effort to avoid - or at least delay
- a bankruptcy filing.
SURVIVAL
Average spreads on junk-rated energy bonds touched their
highest level on record this week after WTI crude prices briefly
dipped below US$30 a barrel - a level at which virtually no
producer is expected to survive unscathed.
Barclays expects defaults in the sector to spike to 15%-20%
this year, coupled with an acceleration of distressed exchanges.
Vanguard Natural Resources this month launched an offer to
convert unsecured bonds maturing in 2020 into new secured notes
due in 2023.
The exchange, which S&P regards as distressed, is said to be
struggling to take off as recovery prospects look slim thanks to
a large wall of bank debt.
"People believe there is not going to be additional value
beyond the revolver - period," said a sell-side analyst covering
the sector. "There is so much bank debt that recoveries are
going to be minimal whether you are senior or not."
In oil-related sectors, other credits are also feeling the
pain.
Drilling rigs provider Paragon Offshore said on Friday that
it would defer a US$15.4m interest payment on its 6.75%
unsecured notes maturing in 2022 as it takes advantage of a
30-day grace period to continue negotiations with secured and
unsecured bondholders.
Marine transportation company Ultrapetrol, which took a
similar step on a US$10m interest payment on its 8.875% notes
due in 2021 at the end of last year, said on Friday it had
decided to let its grace period expire without making the
payment to preserve liquidity as it continues negotiations to
reach a standstill agreement with bondholders.
A version of this story will appear in the January 16 issue
of IFR Magazine, a Thomson Reuters publication
(Reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo; Editing by Matthew Davies)