Woori raises capital offshore, but few Korean issues expected
* Banks seen likely to refinance obsolete Basel II securities mostly onshore
NEW YORK, July 19 U.S. Treasury prices pared earlier gains on Tuesday as data on domestic housing starts in June signaled a steady real estate market helped by low interest rates.
Benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury notes were up 7/32 in price for a yield of 1.561 percent, down 2.6 basis points from late on Monday. (Reporting by Richard Leong)
* Banks seen likely to refinance obsolete Basel II securities mostly onshore
BEIJING, May 15 Real estate investment in China rose 9.3 percent in the first four months of 2017 from a year earlier, official data showed.