NEW YORK Oct 19 U.S. Treasury prices clung to earlier losses on Wednesday following data that showed home construction slowed to its lowest level in 1-1/2 years in September but groundbreaking for single-family homes jumped to its strongest level since February.

Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were last 3/32 lower in price for a yield of 1.759 percent, up 1 basis point from late on Tuesday. (Reporting by Richard Leong)