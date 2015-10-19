* China data above forecast

* Shorter maturities mixed

* U.S. housing report strong

By Michael Connor

NEW YORK, Oct 19 U.S. Treasuries yields mostly rose on Monday after Chinese economic data boosted hopes among investors that slowing overseas growth will not drag on America's long-running expansion.

In lackluster trading at start of this week's deluge of corporate earnings that traders will comb for hints on the health of the U.S. economy, yields on shorter maturities were mixed. The bellwether 10-year Treasury was last down 5/32 in price.

China's economic growth dipped below 7 percent for the first time since the global financial crisis, hurt partly by cooling investment, according to a report by the National Bureau of Statistics.

The world's second-largest economy grew 6.9 percent between July and September from a year ago, slightly better than forecasts of a 6.8 percent rise but down from 7 percent in the previous three months.

"That gave the market some hope that we will not see that much of a drag domestically from the overseas slowdown," said Larry Milstein, head of U.S. government and agency trading at R.W. Pressprich & Co in New York.

Treasuries also got lift from data in the National Association of Home Builders' October Housing Market Index (HMI), which showed a three-point jump to 64, a new 10-year high.

Trading in Treasuries was slow, with few significant U.S. economic reports on tap this week and little news expected from Federal Reserve policymakers contemplating raising near-zero borrowing rates for the first time in nearly a decade.

"The week will be dominated by earnings," Milstein said. "We have about 120 of the S&P 500 reporting this week, and that will be an important driver for our market."

U.S. 30-year bonds were last down 24/32 in price to yield 2.90 percent, compared to a yield of 2.86 percent late Friday.

U.S. three-year Treasury notes were up 1/32 in price to yield 0.89 percent from a yield of 0.90 percent late Friday. U.S. five-year notes were down 2/32 to yield 1.35 percent.

The 10-year Treasury notes last yielded 2.05 percent versus 2.02 percent late Friday.

(Reporting By Michael Connor in New York; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)