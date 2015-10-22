UPDATE 2-Azerbaijan's biggest bank suspends some debt repayments
* Asks foreign creditors to show patience (Updates with U.S. court petition, foreign creditors)
NEW YORK Oct 22 The yield on two-year U.S. Treasury notes fell to session lows on Thursday after the Treasury Department said it will delay an upcoming auction of two-year debt supply next Tuesday on debt ceiling concerns.
"Due to debt ceiling constraints, there is a risk that Treasury would not be able to settle the 2-year note on Monday, November 2, 2015," the Treasury said in a statement.
The Treasury said it will proceed with its scheduled sales of five-year and seven-year notes next Wednesday and Thursday.
The two-year Treasuries yield was last 0.6006 percent, down over 2 basis points from late on Wednesday.
(Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
* Gold pares gains after jobs, inflation data * U.S. stock markets open lower, supporting bullion * Expected U.S. rate hike keeps lid on prices (Updates prices; adds comment, second byline, NEW YORK dateline) By Marcy Nicholson and Peter Hobson NEW YORK/LONDON, May 11 Gold rose on Thursday as U.S. and European stock markets retreated, though it pared gains after data showing a tightening jobs market and accelerating inflation briefly lifted the dollar and pulled