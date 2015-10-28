* Investors expect Fed to leave rates unchanged
* 5-year note auction expected to see positive demand
By Tariro Mzezewa
NEW YORK, Oct 28 U.S. Treasuries prices fell on
Wednesday ahead of debt supply and before the Federal Reserve
offers its latest policy statement that traders will scour for
clues on the timing when it will begin raising interest rates.
The U.S. central bank is not expected to raise rates at its
two-day meeting. The statement is due at 2:00 p.m. ET (1800
GMT).
"Based on recent data, I expect the Fed to leave rates as
they are, but everyone's still watching and waiting and that's
why there's little action today," said Ellis Phifer, market
strategist at Raymond James in Memphis, Tennessee.
On Tuesday, a drop in domestic durable goods orders in
September reinforced the view of a slowdown in U.S. economic
growth in the third quarter. It was the latest in a wave of
disappointing data that support bets the U.S. central bank will
not raise interest rates by year-end.
As they await for clues from the Fed, investors began
selling some of their debt holdings to make room for this week's
five-year and seven-year notes by the Treasury Department, both
of which investors expect to perform well.
"There's plenty of maturing cash this week to put to work
and while that dynamic would typically favor the two-year
(notes), it will roll into the five-year (notes)," said Ian
Lyngen, senior government bond strategist at CRT Capital in
Stamford, Connecticut.
The Treasury Department will sell $35 billion in five-year
debt and $15 billion in two-year floating-rate
securities on Wednesday. It will auction $29
billion in seven-year notes on Thursday.
On the open market, benchmark 10-year Treasuries notes
fell 5/32 in price to yield 2.056 percent, up 3
basis points from late Tuesday.
The 30-year bond was down 18/32 in price for a
yield of 2.880 percent, up 3 basis points from Tuesday.
