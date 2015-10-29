NEW YORK Oct 29 Benchmark U.S. Treasuries yields rose their highest levels in nearly three weeks on Thursday as a government report on U.S. gross domestic product showed solid growth in consumer spending in the third quarter.

Consumer spending, which accounts for more than two-thirds of U.S. economic activity, grew at a 3.2 percent rate after expanding at a 3.6 percent pace in the second quarter, the Commerce Department said.

Expectations rose that the resilience in the consumer sector may enable the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates at its December policy meeting.

Benchmark 10-year Treasuries notes were down 7/32 in price for a yield of 2.121 percent, up 3 basis points from late on Wednesday.

Earlier, the 10-year yield touched 2.122 percent, which was the highest since Oct. 9. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)