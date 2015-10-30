* Investors expect ECB, BoJ stimulus to boost growth

* U.S. Treasuries set for first monthly loss since June

* Treasury reschedules 2-year note auction to Nov. 4 (Updates bond prices, add quotes)

By Tariro Mzezewa

NEW YORK, Oct 30 U.S. Treasuries prices rose on Friday, with benchmark yields retreating from one-month peaks as soft domestic and overseas data renewed traders' outlook on tepid global growth and month-end buying boosted longer-dated Treasuries prices.

Still, Treasuries were on track to register their first monthly loss since June, according to an index compiled by Barclays, on renewed expectations the Federal Reserve might raise interest rates at its Dec 15-16 policy meeting.

On Friday, some investors added U.S. bonds back to their holdings on bets of further bond-buying stimulus from the European Central Bank and the Bank of Japan to combat deflation.

Purchases of longer-dated Treasuries to meet expected month-end changes to portfolio benchmarks also pushed longer-dated bond prices higher, analysts said.

"Treasuries were under pressure early in the morning, but have traded better over the last few hours, largely because of month-end buying," said Justin Lederer, Treasury strategist at Cantor Fitzgerald in New York.

Treasuries prices had fallen after the Fed signaled on Wednesday that it may hike rates for the first time in nearly a decade in December and data showed the U.S. economy expanded in the third quarter on relatively solid consumer spending.

The bond market on Friday recouped some losses that had pushed benchmark yields to their highest since late September.

The U.S. core personal consumption expenditure (PCE) index, the Fed's preferred inflation gauge, rose only 0.1 percent in September, suggesting some cooling in domestic demand and arguing against a rate increase in the next seven weeks.

On the other hand, the University of Michigan's October consumer sentiment index rebounded 2.8 points to 90.0 for a final print, while the government's employment cost index rose 0.6 percent in the third quarter, matching analysts' forecasts and faster than the 0.2 percent rise in the second quarter.

Interest rates futures implied traders are still pricing in a 50 percent chance of a Fed rate hike in December, roughly the same as on Thursday, according to CME Group's FedWatch program.

"The employment number next week will be huge. It's what will break the 50-50 possibility," Stanley Sun, interest rate strategist at Nomura Securities International in New York, said of the October payrolls report.

Benchmark 10-year Treasuries rose 7/32 in price to yield 2.146 percent, down over 2 basis points from Thursday.

The 30-year bond gained 23/32 in price with a yield of 2.927 percent, down nearly 4 basis points on the day.

Separately, the Treasury Department rescheduled this week's postponed $26 billion two-year note sale to Nov. 4. (Reporting by Tariro Mzezewa; Editing by Dan Grebler and Diane Craft)