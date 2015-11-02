* 10-year yield hits over 5-week high

* 2-7-year yields hit over 6-week highs

* Traders await Friday's U.S. October employment report (Updates prices, adds comments)

By Sam Forgione

NEW YORK, Nov 2 Benchmark 10-year Treasury yields hit their highest level in over five weeks on Monday, while shorter-dated yields reached their highest in over six weeks on expectations of a likely Federal Reserve interest rate hike in December.

Analysts said the rise in yields was a continuation of last week's jump after the Fed kept interest rates unchanged on Oct. 28 but put a December rate hike firmly in play.

Benchmark 10-year Treasury yields hit 2.189 percent on Monday, their highest level since Sept. 25, while yields on Treasuries maturing between two and seven years hit their highest levels since Sept. 17.

"People have come to the realization that the Fed is kind of hell-bent on getting to a liftoff," said Robbert van Batenburg, director of flow strategy at Societe Generale in New York. A rate hike, which would be the Fed's first since 2006, is expected to hurt Treasuries prices, which move inversely to yields.

Analysts said the conclusion of month-end buying also removed some support for Treasuries prices on Monday, while greater risk appetite led investors to favor stocks and sell some safe-haven U.S. debt.

The move higher in yields was limited, however, as traders await Friday's U.S. non-farm payrolls report for October. Economists polled by Reuters expect U.S. employers to have added 180,000 jobs last month.

"There is quite a bit of reluctance" to take a strong view on the U.S. bond market ahead of the jobs data, said Gennadiy Goldberg, an interest rate strategist at TD Securities in New York.

Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were last down 9/32 in price to yield 2.184 percent, up from 2.151 percent late Friday. U.S. 30-year Treasury bonds were last down 12/32 in price to yield 2.955 percent, up from 2.936 percent late Friday.

U.S. two-year Treasury notes, which are among the short-dated Treasuries deemed most vulnerable to a Fed rate hike, were last down 1/32 in price to yield 0.757 percent, holding at the earlier session high. Yields on two-year notes stood at 0.736 percent late Friday.

U.S. seven-year notes were last down 8/32 in price to yield 1.930 percent after hitting a session high of 1.933 percent; they ended Friday at 1.891 percent.

On Wall Street, the benchmark S&P 500 stock index was last up 1.17 percent. (Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by Chris Reese and Leslie Adler)