* U.S. 2-5 yr yields hit nearly 7-wk highs after U.S. data
* U.S. Oct. ADP private payrolls data solid
* Traders await Friday's U.S. non-farm payrolls data
* Treasury to sell $26 bln in 2-yr notes
By Sam Forgione
NEW YORK, Nov 4 Short-term U.S. Treasury yields
hit nearly seven-week highs on Wednesday, while long-dated
yields dipped after solid U.S. private payrolls data for October
supported expectations that the Federal Reserve would hike
interest rates in December.
The ADP National Employment Report showed that private
payrolls increased 182,000 last month on top of the 190,000 jobs
added in September.
The data reinforced expectations that Friday's U.S. October
non-farm payrolls report, which is expected to show U.S.
employers added 180,000 jobs for the month, will reinforce the
likelihood of a December Fed rate hike.
The ADP data was "an indication that the payrolls could come
close to the estimate, which would keep the Fed on track to
raise rates in December," said Lou Brien, market strategist at
DRW Trading in Chicago.
The U.S. central bank put a December rate hike firmly in
play in a policy statement on Oct. 28.
Yields on U.S. Treasuries maturing between 2-5 years hit
their highest levels since Sept. 17 after the ADP data, and two-
and three-year yields extended their rise slightly to fresh
highs of 0.7910 percent and 1.1131 percent after solid data for
October on the U.S. services sector.
Yields on Treasuries maturing between 7-30 years, meanwhile,
were last lower on the day. The rise in short-term yields and
dip in longer-term yields reflected a "curve flattening" trade.
Such a trade occurs when traders sell short-dated
Treasuries, which are expected to be most vulnerable to Fed rate
hikes, and buy long-dated Treasuries, which analysts have said
could benefit from lower inflation once the Fed increases rates.
Anticipation that Fed Vice Chairman Stanley Fischer could
reiterate a hawkish tone on monetary policy on Wednesday may
have contributed to the curve flattener trade, said Sharon
Stark, fixed income strategist at DA Davidson in St. Petersburg,
Florida.
New York Fed Chief William Dudley is also scheduled to speak
later on Wednesday, while the Treasury will sell $26 billion in
two-year notes, an auction that had previously been postponed,
later in the session.
U.S. two-year notes were last down 1/32 in price
to yield 0.7908 percent after ending Tuesday at 0.7700 percent.
Benchmark 10-year notes were last up 3/32 in
price to yield 2.2088 percent after ending Tuesday at 2.2200
percent. U.S. 30-year Treasury bonds were last up
14/32 to yield 2.9782 percent, compared to a yield of 3.0010
percent late Tuesday.
(Reporting by Sam Forgione Editing by W Simon)